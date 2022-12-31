China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

