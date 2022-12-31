China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
China Gold International Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
JINFF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 2,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,854. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
