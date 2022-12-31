Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and traded as low as $5.60. Cineplex shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 29,039 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

