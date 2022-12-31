Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

C opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

