Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

