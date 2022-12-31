Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,996. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

