Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

