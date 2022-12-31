Clover Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $111,299.88 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $111,299.88 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00462866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.02947216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.71 or 0.29618699 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

