Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 1,396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 631.1 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COCSF remained flat at $6.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

