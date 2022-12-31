Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 1,396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 631.1 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.