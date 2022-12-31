Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Hits $7.51 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $34.11 million and $7.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.37 or 0.01502087 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008585 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017783 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035908 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.01726768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.