Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CMTV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

