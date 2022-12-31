Compound (COMP) Price Tops $31.04 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $31.04 or 0.00187690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $225.57 million and $44.48 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00111656 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 30.1180996 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $16,068,906.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

