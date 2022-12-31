Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the period. Paycor HCM makes up approximately 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Paycor HCM worth $129,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paycor HCM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 264,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,578. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

