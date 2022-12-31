Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.43% of Omega Flex worth $50,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OFLX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. 15,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $941.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

