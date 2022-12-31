Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $107.47 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $107,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 105,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

