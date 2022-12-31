Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Five9 worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,907. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.