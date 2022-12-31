Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after buying an additional 207,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 1.2 %

WSO stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,415. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About Watsco



Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

