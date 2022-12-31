Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 1,142,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,181. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

