Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,691 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EVI Industries worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $32,521.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.35.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

