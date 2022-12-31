Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,927 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $58,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI remained flat at $57.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.20. Computer Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

Computer Services ( OTCMKTS:CSVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

