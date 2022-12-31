Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,971 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. AAON accounts for approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.76% of AAON worth $136,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.32. 102,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,118. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $25,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

