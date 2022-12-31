Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.78% of ESCO Technologies worth $71,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ESE traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

