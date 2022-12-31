Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,620 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

