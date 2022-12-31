Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 123,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,596 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.