Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 407.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

