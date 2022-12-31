Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in December

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 407.1 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $114.00.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.