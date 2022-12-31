ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Down 0.9%

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232.40 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 232.60 ($2.81). Approximately 608,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,112,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.60 ($2.83).

CTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 281 ($3.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7,753.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

