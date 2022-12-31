Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Core One Labs Trading Up 0.4 %

CLABF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Get Core One Labs alerts:

Core One Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.