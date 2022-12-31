Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Core One Labs Trading Up 0.4 %
CLABF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Core One Labs has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
Core One Labs Company Profile
