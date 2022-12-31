Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Short Interest Up 66.7% in December

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Partnering

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corsair Partnering by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

CORS remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Corsair Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

