Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $132.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

