Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Volume Tops $9.59 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $95.49 million and $9.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
