Critical Review: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) vs. Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 8.24 $170.55 million $1.08 13.62 Kennedy-Wilson $453.60 million 4.78 $330.40 million $0.56 28.09

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennedy-Wilson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 137.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Claros Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 55.82% 7.04% 2.30% Kennedy-Wilson 20.21% 20.58% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 0 0 2.00

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

