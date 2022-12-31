Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $135.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

