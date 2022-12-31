CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

