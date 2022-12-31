CyberDragon Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $126,909.51 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

