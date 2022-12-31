CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CytomX Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

