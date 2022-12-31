Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $265.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

