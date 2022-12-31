Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
DNKEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 21,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.99. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
