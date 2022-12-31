Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

DNKEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 21,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.99. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.