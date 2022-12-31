DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.72 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $106.72 million and $796,727.12 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

