DeepOnion Trading 41% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $32.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00111433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00190095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063804 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,531 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

