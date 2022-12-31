Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Raised by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.76. The company had a trading volume of 760,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day moving average is $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

