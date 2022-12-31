Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Defense Metals Stock Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 34,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
Defense Metals Company Profile
