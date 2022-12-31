Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Defense Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS DFMTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 34,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.