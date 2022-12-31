DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,724.07

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $15,724.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00419745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018073 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

