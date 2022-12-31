Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY remained flat at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

