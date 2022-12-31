dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $2,339.94 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00780051 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,082.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

