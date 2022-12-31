Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

