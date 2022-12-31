Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10). Approximately 15,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 221,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

