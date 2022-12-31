Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.