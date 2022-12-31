Divi (DIVI) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Divi has a market cap of $38.04 million and $256,553.82 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Divi has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007621 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003459 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,129,713 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,211,364,946.785229 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01161918 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $243,088.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

