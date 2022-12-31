Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $246.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

